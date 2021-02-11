Clear skies brought cooler temperatures this morning, with lows in the upper 40's to start our day. High temperatures today are wonderful; the forecast high today is 76 degrees. That is 5 degrees above our average; we will see temps in the '70s thru Saturday.
Sunday, we will see a weather system move in and bring some light rain, but chances don't look that great. Most Valley locations will stay dry, and those who do see rain will see less than 1/10th of an inch. Light Mountain snow is also possible.
Temperatures will also fall a bit for a couple of days, down to the 60s for Sunday and Monday. So far, every day this month, we have experienced above average temperatures.