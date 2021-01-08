We will start out with a cool morning in Phoenix and have a pretty nice day after that.
Plan on a high of around 71 degrees later today in the Valley.
Some clouds will move over today, but we won't get any rain.
Temps dip a bit for the weekend.
Highs over the weekend in Phoenix will hover in the mid to upper 60s.
A weak system will graze northern Arizona this weekend, kicking up the winds in the mountains.
It looks pretty dry, so don't look for widespread rain or snow.
Apache and Navajo counties could see a dusting Saturday, but most of us will stay dry.
Have a great day!