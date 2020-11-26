A weak storm system is moving across Arizona this morning, bringing light snow to high country spots. The snow should taper off for most spots by midday, but could hang on later into the afternoon in Eastern Arizona. This morning, the center of the low pressure system is over Payson, and the storm will track east throughout the day, leading to breezy conditions and cooler temperatures.
In the Valley, look for sunny skies and cooler temperatures today with a high of 66 degrees. That's about 4 degrees below normal for this time of year. With clear skies and a drier air mass in place, tonight's temperatures should drop off a bit more, with Valley lows expected in the upper 30s to mid 40s Saturday morning. Highs this weekend rebound to the mid 70s with more sunshine and dry weather expected.