It's going to be a warm week in the Valley of the Sun as high pressure generally dominates our weather pattern.
Look for sunny skies with light winds today in Phoenix and a high of 79.
Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s by Tuesday.
A weak system brushing through the area will push some clouds into the area beginning Tuesday and kick up breezes Wednesday.
Nonetheless, Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s.
Temperatures will remain five to ten degrees warmer than normal statewide this week.
The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is right around 81.
No rain is expected this week, so if you want to wash your car, it looks like you're safe to do so.
It looks like we end the month of March with 1.94" of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor, bringing the year so far to 3.74", which is 0.69" above average so far.