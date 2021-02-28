There were cooler temperatures across the state on Sunday as a cold front passed through with gusty winds. Highs in the valley only reached low 60s. There is a decent chance for rain in the Valley later in the week, with temps rising to the 80s by Friday.
A red flag warning for high fire danger is in effect through this afternoon in the southeast corner of our state, while wind advisories are in the west and southwest.
There is a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Pinal County, including Casa Grande, Florence and Coolidge. Temps in the low 30s are expected and frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Temperatures will warm back up Monday and Tuesday before a low pressure system from the Pacific will impact Arizona bringing a 30% chance of rain to the Valley and snow in the high country from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
Things will dry out Thursday evening with temps in the 70s and then a high pressure system will bring in some of the warmest temps we've seen so far in 2021 in the low to mid 80s Friday through next Sunday.