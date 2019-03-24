PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Get ready for some warm weather!
Highs Sunday in The Valley will climb to around 81 degrees.
Plan on a mostly sunny day with dry conditions statewide.
High pressure is building into the region and will continue to warm our temps.
By Tuesday we could see highs close to 90 degrees in Phoenix.
That's about on schedule for this time of year. Phoenix usually sees its first 90-degree day by March 31st.
High pressure will weaken for the middle and end of the week, helping to drop out high temps back to the 70's.
Don't look for rain, most of the week will remain dry in Phoenix and the state.