PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A rollover crash was caught on camera north of Phoenix Thursday afternoon.
Arizona's Family was using Arizona Department of Transportation cameras to look at weather in the area of Interstate 17 and Daisy Mountain Drive when a rollover crash occurred.
The driver went across multiple lanes of traffic before going off the freeway and rolling over.
No other vehicles were hit and no one was hurt, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Watch video of the crash here or in the player above.
PHOTOS: Arizona covered in snow, rain by massive winter storm
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver did not sustain any serious injuries.
[FORECAST: Rain and snow continue across Arizona]
