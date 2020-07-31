PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If your feeling like it's been a rather hot month, you would be correct - in fact, may be the hottest July ever recorded in Phoenix!
The National Weather Service is crunching some numbers, but it appears that July 2020 was the hottest July on record, in the city known for hot temperatures.
The effects form urban heat island bubble is cited as one of the reasons for the record breaking heat.
Once temperature observations come in for Friday, July 2020 will likely go down as one of the hottest months ever in Phoenix. That designation is currently held by August of 2011, with an average temperature of 98.3 degrees.
Based on preliminary numbers, July 2020 was the hottest July on record in Phoenix. This is part of a long-term warming trend, indicative of regional warming & local effects from the urban heat island (UHI) phenomenon. Low temps are warming at double the rate of high temps. #azwx pic.twitter.com/EiOIiPpqKo— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 31, 2020