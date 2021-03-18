Get ready for much warmer weather across Arizona!
I think we're officially in flip-flop season in the Valley of the Sun. Afternoon temperatures warm to 82 degrees this afternoon after a mild but cool morning in the 40s and 50s. Look for partly sunny skies this morning as a disturbance moving by to our north brings an increase in clouds. No rain is expected and skies should mostly clear by the afternoon hours.
A building ridge of high pressure continues to warm us further to the mid-80s for both Friday and Saturday under mostly sunny skies.
A weak weather disturbance passing through our region this weekend will bring breezy conditions Saturday, especially in the high country, where there will also be a slight chance for showers.
Another system looks to drop a bit further south next week, bringing slight chances for rain in the Valley Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will also cool back to the 70s thanks to that storm. That system also brings a chance for snow to the mountains.
I'll keep you updated as these storms move closer to Arizona but for now, grab the sunscreen and enjoy a nice, warm spring-like Thursday! See you on "Good Morning Arizona" from now until 10 a.m.