Temperatures are going to be on a warming trend as we head toward the weekend. Right now, it looks like Sunday will be the warmest day in the string. And an early look at Halloween shows the weather is going to be nice next Wednesday.
High pressure aloft will start to build into the area from the west today through the end of the week for drier and gradually warmer conditions. By the weekend the warmer lower deserts will climb into the low to middle 90s. Early next week high pressure aloft will weaken and shift west allowing for increasing clouds and a return of somewhat cooler high temperatures.
By the later stages of next week we are start to see some signs that some precipitation may be headed into Arizona for the first week of November.
Still need to show air quality though..
