The cooler than normal weather is going to be ending, for a few days anyway, as a ridge of high pressure builds into the desert southwest from off the coast of southern California. The ridge will begin warming things up around here on Saturday with the warmest days on Sunday and Monday. After that, the ridge will move quickly east and another storm system will approach Arizona close enough to bring us more cooler air by the middle of next week. At this point, no rain is in the Valley 7-day forecast.
Saturday expect highs in the upper-90s around metro Phoenix. On Sunday and Monday we’ll be in the 100-103 range, so no record setting. Then, as the ridge moves away and another Pacific storm gets closer to Arizona, we’ll start to cool down again. Tuesday, expect highs in the 90s and by Wednesday, we’ll probably see highs in the upper-80s, so about like the weather we had this week. Of course, we’ll start to warm up after that and be back in the 90s to finish out next week.
Reminder: The monsoon begins on June 15th and our Monsoon 2020 special is set to air that day. When we have specific details about which stations and what times, we’ll let you know so to can set your DVR. Even with the difficult working conditions of the past several weeks, the meteorologist at azfamily.com have assembled a fantastic news program detailing the Arizona monsoon.
A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect for Maricopa County today.