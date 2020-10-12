Everyone is talking about the record number of days of 100 degrees or more in Phoenix and whether we’re going to set the record. The record, 143 days, was set in 1989. This year, we’ve had 142 days of 100+ after a very nice weekend with highs in the 90s and lows, in some Valley locations, in the 60s. However, that’s about to change.
The weak low pressure system located over northern Baja that was bringing us that slightly cooler air is beginning to retrograde, move west, back out into the Pacific. As that happens, the eastern edge of a ridge of high pressure over the west coast will press into Arizona. That will warm us back up again into the triple digit range starting Tuesday.
So Tuesday, we’re forecasting 101 and that will tie the record. Wednesday, we’ll be around 102 and that will break the record, putting us at 144 days. And Thursday, yep, we’ll probably still be in the triple digits so make it 145 days. We should see temps back in the 90s for Friday and the weekend putting a temporary halt to this long, hot summer season. Remember, that latest we’ve every had a 100 in Phoenix is on October 27th of 2016. It would figure we would break that record, too.
On the other side of the coin, no decent rain or snow chances look to be headed Arizona’s way over the next two weeks. However, we are seeing some early signs that some moisture might head our way by the middle of November.