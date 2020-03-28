Sunday, a weak disturbance will brush through the state.
This will only bring a slight chance of showers north of I-40 in northern Arizona. It will also kick up winds again.
High pressure will begin to build over the Desert Southwest this next week leading to a big warming trend.
Skies will remain sunny to partly cloudy throughout the week as temperatures warm each day by a few degrees.
The Valley should hit a high of 90 degrees by Friday. Our Average first 90 degrees day is March 31st, so this is pretty much on track.
The normal high for this time of year is 80 degrees.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days, and the only slight chance for rain and snow in the high country right now is Sunday.
A Flood Warning has been extended until 3 a.m. Monday for unbridged roads along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake, as more water is released from the dam this weekend.