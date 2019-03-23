High pressure builds into the region keeping Arizona dry and warm into the start of the week.
For tonight across the Arizona- Utah border, a weak disturbance could produce some light showers. Otherwise just a few clouds and light winds.
Sunday-Tuesday high pressure stays in place, blocking storms from moving into Arizona. Temperatures will sit a few degrees above normal and warm up a few degrees each day.
Look for temperatures around the Valley to come close to or at 90 degrees by Tuesday. The 30-year average first 90 degree day for Phoenix is March 31.
Another low pressure system may produce some light showers Wednesday and Thursday in the high country. Winds will also kick up statewide.