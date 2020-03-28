A warming trend begins today in the Valley of the Sun as high pressure builds across the desert Southwest.
Temperatures statewide will still be about 10 degrees cooler than normal Saturday afternoon, but Valley communities will top out around 70 degrees under sunny skies.
By Sunday, a weak disturbance will brush through the state.
This will only bring a slight chance of showers north of I-40 in northern Arizona. It will also kick up winds again.
Next week, temperatures will continue to climb with sunny to partly sunny skies.
The Valley should hit highs in the mid 80s by Tuesday and near 90 degrees Wednesday through Friday.
The normal high for this time of year is 80 degrees.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days, and the only slight chance for rain and snow in the high country right now is Sunday.
A Flood Warning has been extended until 3 a.m. Monday for unbridged roads along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake, as more water is released from the dam this weekend.