Temperatures are climbing over the next several days, with the first 90-degree highs of 2021 likely this week in the Valley.
High pressure building across the region will force temperatures statewide to rise about five to 10 degrees warmer than average today.
In Metro Phoenix, with sunshine and light winds, we'll top out today at a high of 86. Lows tomorrow morning will drop to the 50s.
In the mountains today, highs will range from the 50s to 70s, with afternoon breezy winds.
By Monday, there's a chance we could see 90 degrees in Phoenix, but for now, the forecast high holds at 89 degrees.
A weather system passing to the north of our state will kick up winds in the mountains Monday, then in the Valley Tuesday, followed by a slight drop in temperatures.
Highs in Metro Phoenix remain in the upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the ridge of high pressure flattens out just a bit.
For Thursday and into next weekend, the Valley will likely hit the low to mid 90s each afternoon. Mornings will drop to the 60s.
Statewide, temperatures will top out 10 to 15 degrees above average by the end of the week.
No rain or snow is expected over the next seven days.