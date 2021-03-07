The warmest temperatures so far for 2021 are expected today as high pressure continues to dominate the Desert Southwest.
Afternoon highs statewide will run 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.
In Metro Phoenix, temperatures will come close to 90 degrees today.
In the mountains, we'll see highs ranging from around 60 degrees to the mid 70s.
High clouds will also fill in across Arizona from the west throughout the day today and for the first half of next week.
This is in response to a broad trough of low pressure migrating from the Pacific Northwest and down the coast of California.
Winds will be breezy in the mountains today, with southwest gusts of 20 to 25 mph.
Those winds will intensify early next week, with the strongest winds statewide expected Tuesday.
By Wednesday and into Thursday, rain and snow chances enter the forecast, as the low pressure system begins to track through Arizona.
Moisture is limited, so Valley rain chances are at 20 percent or less during this period.
Temperatures will gradually drop throughout the week. Between today and Wednesday, expect a nearly 20 degree cool down in the Valley.
For Phoenix today, look for partly cloudy skies, light winds and a high of 88 with a low tonight of 63.
Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high of 83.
Tuesday will be breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
There's a 20 percent chance of showers Wednesday night through Thursday with highs dropping to the upper 60s through Friday.
Sunshine and highs in the 70s return next weekend.