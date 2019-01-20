The warmest temperatures of the week are expected this afternoon across Arizona as high pressure builds over the region.
Daytime highs will warm about five to 10 degrees above normal.
As the ridge of high pressure shifts east, high clouds will thicken up, especially tonight.
On Monday, a dry but strong cold front sweeps across the state. Ahead of it, winds will kick up along northern and eastern Arizona, with west-southwest gusts of 35 to 45 mph. Temperatures will also begin to tumble statewide. Behind the front, a reinforcing shot of chill air will continue to drop temperatures Tuesday.
There may be a few showers produced by the cold front along the Arizona- Utah border Monday.
Breeziness in the high country will remain through at least Wednesday.
By the end of the week, high pressure builds into the area again, allowing temperatures to warm to above normal levels once more.
For Phoenix, look for partly cloudy skies with a high of 74 Sunday. For Sunday night, expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low of 47. MLK Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 66 and a low of 41. Tuesday will be cooler with sunshine and highs around 64. Lows drop to the upper 30s Tuesday night. The mid 60s hang around for highs each afternoon Wednesday and Thursday before conditions warm to the low 70s Friday and next Saturday. No rain is expected over the next 7 days.
Sidebar, tonight is the first and only total lunar eclipse. The eclipse begins at 7:36 p.m. then reaches total eclipse at 9:41 p.m. until 10:43 p.m. The eclipse will completely end at 12: 48 a.m. High clouds may make it a little hard to see.