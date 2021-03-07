Although some high clouds moved in this afternoon, today was still the warmest day of 2021 so far with temps getting close to 90 in metro Phoenix. Afternoon highs statewide were about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of the year.
We have a couple more days ahead with above-average temperatures before the wind picks up and a low pressure system brings in a slight chance of rain.
The high clouds will stick around for the first half of the week. Winds will be breezy in the mountains today with southwest gusts of 20-25 mph.
The winds will intensify statewide on Tuesday. In the Valley, expect 10-20mph winds in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.
Rain chances enter the forecast on Wednesday through Friday, as well as snow chances for the high country. Right now there is a 30% chance of precipitation in the Valley.
Temperatures will gradually drop throughout the week with highs only in the upper 60s midweek -a near 20-degree difference than what we'll see Monday.
We're back in the low-to-mid-70s next weekend.