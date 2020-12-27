Despite increasing clouds today, it's going to be a warm afternoon for December standards in the desert.
High pressure across the Southwest is flattening out, allowing clouds to push into Arizona from the west.
No rain will be associated with these clouds, and Phoenix should hit a high today of 72, after morning lows in the 30s and 40s.
In far Northern Arizona, a few snow showers are possible across the Kaibab Plateau today, otherwise, the state will stay dry.
Breezy, localized winds will also kick up in the mountains today, with southwest gusts of 20 mph possible.
Heading into Monday and Tuesday, a low pressure system will track from the Pacific into Arizona.
Ahead of the storm, winds will intensify, especially in the mountains where southwest gusts of 35 to 55 mph are expected Monday.
Behind the storm, colder air will filter into the state and drop temperatures.
This storm will be a fast mover and is not expected to carry much moisture, so rain and snow totals will be limited.
Right now, the window for showers in the Valley looks to open up between 11 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Valley rainfall totals will likely be around a tenth of an inch or less.
Higher totals of up to a third of an inch will be possible in the higher elevations north and east of the Valley.
In terms of snow, the window of opportunity for the mountains will be Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.
Snow will start in northwest Arizona first then spread southeast.
Snow levels will start at around 5000 feet Monday evening and then drop to about 4000 feet Tuesday morning.
Snow totals of about an inch are possible above 4000 feet, one to three inches above 6000 feet, and isolated amounts of three to five inches are possible above 7000 feet.
Places like Sedona, Prescott and Payson could get a coating of snow.
The storm will have exited Arizona by Tuesday night and drying will take place for the remainder of the week.
Cold air will bring about the coldest afternoon of the week on Tuesday, with the coldest morning of the week on Thursday.
Valley highs will drop to the mid 60s for Monday and the upper 50s for Tuesday, then again potentially Wednesday and Thursday.
Morning lows will bottom out in mid 30s to upper 20s by Thursday.
As of this update, the Burn Ban issued for Maricopa County by the ADEQ has expired, and the use of wood burning fireplaces is ok.