As a ridge of high pressure builds into the southwest, the main jet stream will shift farther north and become more zonal, west to east. That means we’ll have warmer and dry weather for the weekend with desert highs in the mid-90s and mountain highs in the 60s and 70s.
Early next week, a storm system cutoff from the main jet stream will approach Arizona from the west. That low pressure system will bring some clouds and cooler temperatures and perhaps some showers to northern and eastern AZ. However, the chances for rain in the Valley next week look rather minimal.
For metro Phoenix, expect weekend highs in the mid-90s. However, by Monday we’ll drop into the 80s and we’ll stay in that range for the rest of next week. There will be another chance of rain by Friday of next week and that storm could produce a few showers around the Valley.