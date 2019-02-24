High clouds streaming across the state as the temperatures warmed up a bit this afternoon.
High pressure builds into the region this week keeping Arizona dry and brings temperatures back to normal. Meaning 70s will return by midweek. Morning temperatures will recover too, back into the mid 50s by Tuesday.
For the high country, snow lingers and is melting as the sky shines bright with sunshine. Road conditions have improved but the slush will make for wet and slick roads the next few days.
A weak system moves through Arizona Thursday to kick up our winds and brings a slight chance for light showers for Northern Arizona.