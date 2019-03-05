Get ready for the warmest day of the year so far!
High temps today in Phoenix will climb to around 80 degrees today.
Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
After that, a couple of storms systems will swing into Arizona.
The first one will bring wind and spotty rain to the mountains.
By Thursday plan on increased clouds and cooler temps in Phoenix.
The second one will bring the Valley about a 40 percent chance for showers by Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
The high for Friday and Saturday will be in the 60s. Sunday, things should dry out and we’ll see temps return to the 70s.