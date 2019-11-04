Another warm one here the the Valley today with plenty of sunshine. Today's high was about 6 degrees above average; this time of year we should be seeing high temperatures around 81 degrees.
We will see some changes as we get into Wednesday. A weak system will move in from the southwest and bring about a 20% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the valley. There is a better chance of rain in Eastern Arizona.
This system will not cool things down; temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 80s for most of the week.
Have a great day!