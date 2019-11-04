It will be warm and sunny in Phoenix for the next couple days, then a chance for rain on Wednesday.

Another warm one here the the valley today with plenty of sunshine.   Today's high will be about 6 degrees above average, this time of year we should be seeing high temperatures around 81 degrees. 

We will see some changes as we get into Wednesday.  A weak system will move in from the southwest and bring about a 20% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the valley.  There is a better chance of rain in Eastern Arizona.

This system will not cool things down, temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 80s for most of the week. 

Have a great day! 

