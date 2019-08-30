A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere is lingering over Arizona. As a result, expect warmer than normal temperatures thru the weekend into early next week. We’re forecasting highs of 108-110 for Saturday, around 108 on Sunday and 106 for Labor Day. There’s also a slight chance for PM thunderstorms on Labor Day around metro Phoenix.
Eventually, the ridge of high pressure begins to get into a more favorable monsoon position, but once again, a trough of low pressure in the Pacific begins to move onshore, effectively cutting off much moisture import. The effect is that we’ll likely see a first week of September that features no rain for metro Phoenix.
Isolated storms will continue in the mountains of Arizona through the weekend.