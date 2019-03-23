A warming trend begins today as high pressure builds into the region.
Most of Arizona should stay dry over the next week. The exception to this rule will be tonight across the Arizona- Utah border, where a weak disturbance could produce some light showers.
Another low pressure system may produce some light showers Wednesday and Thursday in the high country. Winds will also kick up statewide.
Otherwise, look for temperatures around the Valley to come close to or at 90 degrees by Tuesday. The 30-year average first 90 degree day for Phoenix is March 31.
Expect a few morning clouds today with mostly sunny skies this afternoon and a high of 78 with a low of 55 in Phoenix. For Sunday, sunny skies with a high of 81 and a low of 55. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86 and a low of 58. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 89 and a low of 62. Highs will dip to the mid 80s Wednesday and the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.