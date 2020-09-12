A hazy sky out there today, with temperatures below average once again. We should be around 102 this afternoon; today's high will be in the mid to upper 90's.
Because of the smoke, our air quality will be at moderate levels this weekend.
High pressure situated near Nevada and Idaho today will gradually shift towards our state early next week. High pressure will also allow temperatures to heat up a few degrees above average next week.
A slight increase in moisture from the southeast will bring low chances for thunderstorm activity across the White Mountains of eastern Arizona today through Monday. Unfortunately, no rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.