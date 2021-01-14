After a chilly start to our day today temperatures will warm up to the mid 70's this afternoon. Our average high this time of year is 67 degrees.
We will see temps hold in the 70s for the next several days, with plenty of sunshine as well.
Next week looks a bit interesting with some changes that could include some rain and cooler temperatures. Rainfall chances are still pretty uncertain, but the chances go up Tuesday and Wednesday. You will notice stronger winds as well.
We definitely could use some rain, 94 percent of our state is under extreme drought conditions.