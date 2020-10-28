Another chilly start today, Sky Harbor got down to 48 degrees. The last time we had a temperature below 50 degrees was back on March 28th.
High temperatures will stay below average again today with a high of 73 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 84.
Temps slowly start to warm for the end of the week as high pressure starts to build. The high tomorrow will be around 84 degrees.
The weekend will be a bit warmer, the high temperature on Halloween will be around 88 degrees. If you get a bag of candy, keep it somewhere cool we will stay above average thru Wednesday of next week.
Have a great day!