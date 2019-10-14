A great start to the work week with temperatures this morning down to the mid 60's and highs today right where we should be. Our average high this time of year is in the lower 90's.
There is a system that will bring some clouds and a slight chance of showers in southern Arizona, but we will stay dry here in the valley.
Later this week temperatures are expected to warm up in the mid 90's, but a dry weather system will move north of us and cool things down. It looks like a fantastic weekend with highs in the lower to mid 80's.
Enjoy!