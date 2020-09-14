Warmer temperatures expected today, our average high this time of year is around 101, today's high will be around 103. The warmest days will be later this week where highs will get up to 106 to 109. Also we are going to deal with hazy conditions from smoke from the California wildfires for the next couple of days.

For the week we will see dry conditions, there is a slight chance we could see some isolated thunderstorms later today east of Globe and south of the valley.

The drought picture has worsened for Arizona. The latest charts show 89 percent of the state has severe drought or worse. That contrasts the drought picture at the start of the year, which showed very little drought for Arizona. At this point, long-range forecast guidance is indicating the drought will continue and worsen through the end of the year.