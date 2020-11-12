It was another morning where we had to grab our jackets and layer up. We started out the morning around 49 degrees, that is about 5 degrees below our average low.
We will see another day with below average temperatures, the high today will be around 74 degrees. Expect to see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Today it will be the 84th day without any measurable rain at Sky Harbor.
Temps will hold steady for the end of your workweek in Phoenix. The weekend looks great with highs in the mid-70s and low 80s, our average high this time of year 77 degrees.
A warming trend is on the way for next week. We will see highs climb to the upper 80s for Monday and beyond. Those temps will be running about 10 degrees above normal and there is no sign of rain for the next 7 days.