Warmer than normal temperatures continue across Arizona for the next several days as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Afternoon highs will be five to 15 degrees above average through at least Wednesday.

It was a cool start to our morning with a low of 45 degrees in Phoenix, this afternoon will be nice with a high of 73 degrees. That is 5 degrees above average, our average high is 68 degrees this time of year. 

We we see a few clouds push thru our state this week, but the high temperatures will warm up close to 80 on Tuesday. 

By Thursday, the a low will push into Arizona and is expected to produce light rain and snow showers across eastern and southeastern Arizona.  The Valley only has a slight chance of showers Thursday.

This low will drop the temperature several degrees, before a possible cold front tracks across Arizona heading into next weekend.

This will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air and drop temperatures to below average levels by next Saturday.  Highs over the weekend will be in the mid 60's. 

 

