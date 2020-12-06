It was a cool start to our morning with a low of 45 degrees in Phoenix, this afternoon will be nice with a high of 73 degrees. That is 5 degrees above average, our average high is 68 degrees this time of year.
We we see a few clouds push thru our state this week, but the high temperatures will warm up close to 80 on Tuesday.
By Thursday, the a low will push into Arizona and is expected to produce light rain and snow showers across eastern and southeastern Arizona. The Valley only has a slight chance of showers Thursday.
This low will drop the temperature several degrees, before a possible cold front tracks across Arizona heading into next weekend.
This will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air and drop temperatures to below average levels by next Saturday. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid 60's.