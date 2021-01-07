A chilly start to our day today with lows in the 40's, we will see warmer weather this afternoon with highs in the lower 70's. Our average high this time of year is 66 degrees.
Highs across the state will be above average thru Saturday. We will see a cold front pass north of our state and bring with it breezy conditions on Saturday and drop our temperatures a bit thru Monday.
Next week a ridge of high pressure will strengthen once again, and a warming trend with take shape again.
Unfortunately no rain or snow in the forecast for the next 7 days.