Another chilly start to our morning with a low of 44 degrees, get ready things will warm up this afternoon. This afternoon we will see high temperatures approach 80 degrees, our average high is 67.
Temperatures will stay well above average thru Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
A low pressure system will bring a chance for some rain in Arizona for Wednesday night and Thursday. So far we have gone 109 days without rain, it will me nice to see some moisture in Arizona. We are expecting light showers, and a 40% chance of rain Wednesday evening.
High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60's Thursday thru Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies thru the weekend.