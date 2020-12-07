It was another chilly start to our morning with a low of 44 degrees, But things warmed up this afternoon. We saw high temperatures approach 80 degrees, even though our average high is 67.
Temperatures will stay well above average through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
A low pressure system will bring a chance for some rain in Arizona for Wednesday night and Thursday. So far, we have gone 109 days without rain, so it will be nice to see some moisture in Arizona. We are expecting light showers and a 40% chance of rain Wednesday evening.
High temperatures will stay in the mid- to upper-60s Thursday through Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies through the weekend.