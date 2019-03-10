Sunshine kicks off Sunday before clouds thicken up again this afternoon.
High temperatures will be about five degrees warmer than Saturday.
A pair of storms will sweep into Arizona early next week. The first arrives Monday and lingers through Tuesday. The second arrives Tuesday night and lingers through Wednesday.
Valley rainfall totals from both storms will range from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch.
Snow levels with the first storm will hover around 6000 ft Monday and Tuesday, then drop to 5000 ft Wednesday. During this time, several inches of snow is expected above 5500 ft, with places like Flagstaff potentially getting four to eight inches.
Temperatures take a dive with these storms and remain colder than normal through Thursday.
A warming trend begins Friday and into the weekend. Dry weather is expected starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend.
For Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies Sunday with a high of 73 and a low of 51. Monday will be partly cloudy with rain chances at 60 percent during the evening and a high of 72. Rain chances will rise to 70 percent Tuesday with a high of 61, then drop to 30 percent Wednesday with a high of 67. Sunshine returns Thursday with a high of 65 and a low of 46. Friday will also be sunny with a high of 72 and a low of 50.