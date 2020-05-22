Sunny and slightly warmer weather is expected in the Valley for your Friday with a forecast high of 96 degrees. Breezy conditions develop in the Valley this afternoon with 10-15mph winds expected.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of the high country this afternoon and evening for sunny and very dry conditions bringing dangerous fire weather. Winds of near 15 to 25 miles per hour are expected with gusts to 40 miles per hour, while relative humidity is expected to drop to near 9 percent.
Near-normal temperatures continue this holiday weekend with mid to upper 90s through Monday and lots of sunshine. Breezy conditions can be expected again Saturday as a trough of low pressure swings by to the north of our region.
Triple digits return on Tuesday, with a strong ridge of high pressure bringing a rapid warm-up to near 110 degrees by midweek. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Valley for next Wednesday through Friday.