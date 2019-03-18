Get ready for a warm day in the Valley!
Temps will climb to the low 80's Monday in Phoenix.
Plan on lots of sunshine for the start of your week.
Some changes are on the way for Wednesday as a pacific trough starts to jog toward us.
We will see increased clouds and a chance for rain on Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Phoenix. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains on Wednesday.
This system will also drag cool air into the region. It will drop temps from the mid 80's to the low 70's by Thursday.
The back half of the week looks great with temps in the mid to upper 70's.
Have a great day!