Plan on another warm day in Phoenix with temps running nearly 10 degrees above normal.
Highs on Tuesday will climb to around 87 degrees later this afternoon.
We will see sunny skies for today but will throw some clouds into the mix for Wednesday.
A weak low pressure system will creep toward the state Wednesday, but it will only bring slight storm chances in the Valley.
The better chance for rain will be in the mountains.
Things should dry out for Thursday and as we head into the weekend.
Phoenix looks dry Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80's.