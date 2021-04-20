Happy Tuesday! Look for warmer conditions today across Arizona, with afternoon temperatures in the Valley returning to the low 90s. Skies should stay clear with afternoon breezes between 10 and 15 miles per hour in the deserts of the state.
Another storm system will head towards our state and cool things down to the 80s once again for Thursday and Friday. It will also pick up the winds quite a bit with the windiest day on Wednesday. With little to no rain accompanying this storm system, fire danger will be especially high across the state. In the Valley, look for 10-20 mile per hour winds tomorrow morning, picking up to 15 to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon hours.
Our upcoming weekend looks sunny and warm, with highs returning to the lower to mid-90s. A storm early next week brings rain chances starting Monday and likely a cool-down as well.
I've got all the details on your forecast this morning on Good Morning Arizona through 10 a.m.