Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s across the Valley this morning. We'll warm to about 86 this afternoon. Look for breezy conditions as well with 10 to 15 mile per hour winds.
Monday was our warmest day of the year so far as afternoon temperatures climbed to 89 degrees. Even though we avoided that first 90 degree day of the year, it's coming later this week.
A ridge of high pressure is building off to our west will slide east over our region the next few days, bringing a major warm-up.
Look for a high in the upper 80s tomorrow, followed by low 90s on Thursday. Mid 90s now look likely for Friday through the weekend, with a few upper 90s even possible.
Temperatures look to come down a bit, back to the upper 80s early next week.
I'm tracking your full holiday weekend forecast all morning on Good Morning Arizona until 10am!