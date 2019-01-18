As a ridge of high pressure builds into Arizona, we expect a quiet and warm weather weekend statewide with temperatures running above average. In the Valley, we’re forecasting highs in the 70s and in the high country, 40s and 50s will be the norm.
A dry cold front will move across the state Monday and Tuesday dropping highs into the 60s. However, no rain will be associated with that front for metro Phoenix.
After that, another ridge of high pressure builds in and we warm back up to 70 degrees by next Thursday.