High pressure will dominate the weather track for Arizona the next week or so keeping the main storm track well to the north of us. And just as one high begins to weaken and move east, another will move in from the Pacific Northwest. So our quiet weather pattern, albeit warm pattern, looks to stick with us that next 7-10 days.
Highs tomorrow will be around 105 degrees and come down a bit for the weekend. On Sunday we’re forecasting 102 and on Monday a 103. High temps for next week are going to be in the 102-105 range as we finished up the month of September with no rain. That’s pretty unusual for September. The long range outlook for October is much better, calling for better than average chances of more dry weather.
By the way, today is the 127th day this year we’ve had a high of 100 degrees or more. The record is 143 days from 1989. While it’s possible we could best that record, it will be difficult. While we’re forecasting the rest of September to have triple digits, we would then need 12 days in October with days of 100 or more. We have done that before but folks at the Weather Service say the chances are less than 10%. But after the summer we just had, almost anything, seemingly, can happen so standby. By the way, October 27, 2016, is the latest day we reached 100 in Phoenix.