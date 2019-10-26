A sunny and warm weekend is ahead for the Valley before a big cool down drops temperatures to the lowest levels so far for the season by Monday.
Weak high pressure will allow afternoon highs to rise to near normal levels both Saturday and Sunday, with Metro Phoenix topping out in the mid 80s.
By Sunday, winds kick up statewide ahead of a trough that will dive down from the northwest and brush Arizona. This system will usher in that cooler air, so by Monday afternoon, highs will be about ten degrees below normal. Metro Phoenix will top out in the mid 70s Monday with morning lows Tuesday in the 40s.
There's a slim chance that storm could bring some light snow to the higher elevations Monday morning.
A reinforcing shot of cold air will keep temperatures consistent all week as a second system swings into the area from the northwest Tuesday and into Wednesday.
No rain is expected for the Valley over the next seven days.
For Phoenix today, sunshine with a high of 85 and a low tonight of 58. A sunny and breezy Sunday with a high of 87 and a low of 57. Monday will include sunshine with a high of 75 and a low of 47.