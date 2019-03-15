A ridge of high pressure building over the western third of the nation will bring us warmer temperatures thru the weekend into next week. In fact for the weekend, outside of a slight chance for afternoon showers in the White Mountains, we expect a dry couple of days around Arizona.

In the Valley, look for highs around 80 for the weekend rising into the mid-80s by the middle of next week.

The next storm is due in late Wednesday into Thursday. Right now, we have a 30% chance for showers Thursday in the Phoenix forecast with highs dropping into the mid-70s.

