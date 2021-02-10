With mild weather the ticket around most of Arizona this week, we are looking for a chance of rain come Sunday. But in the meantime, expect temperatures in the 70s in the Valley with clouds from time-to-time. A weak storm will bring temps down a couple of degrees on Friday, but they’ll pop right back up on Saturday. Saturday’s highs are expected to be in the mid-70s.
The storm system that will change things is due on Sunday. For the Valley, there appears to be minimal consequence. We will see high temperatures drop into the low-60s and get the clouds and breezes associated with a gray winter day. However, the precipitation forecast continues to trend drier, which means we’ll probably only see a few passing showers on Sunday with rainfall accumulations of less than 1/10th of an inch. Many areas around town may not get measurable rain at all.
Snow, that’s a little different story for the mountains. The expected snow is also trending downward in the recent model runs, but places like Flagstaff and areas along the Mogollon Rim into the White Mountains could see 1-3 inches of snow with higher amounts in high elevations. So it doesn’t look like a major snowstorm is headed for the mountains of Arizona this weekend.
Next week, starting Monday, look for clearing skies and rather seasonal temperatures for the first half of the week. For the Valley, that means highs around 70.