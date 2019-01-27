For next week, a weak disturbance will brush through northern Arizona Monday evening through Tuesday. This will thicken up clouds and kick up winds. Despite the clouds, highs will remain warmer than normal.
For now, the forecast remains dry and warm for the remainder of the week. Some forecast models are trying to depict an area of low pressure moving through the state Thursday evening and another one on Saturday. Since there isn't much agreement between the forecast models, we'll keep Valley rain chances out of the forecast for now.
Again those disturbance not changing temperatures to much as they stay in the 70s in the Valley and 50s in the high country.