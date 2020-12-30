After a chilly start to our day, temperatures are warming up to 65 degrees this afternoon. That is our average high this time of year.
New Year's Eve looks good as well with a few clouds, just a tad cooler. We will start the morning with lows in the 30's, and the high will be around 61 degrees. Temperatures will be in the upper 40's around Midnight.
The first day of 2021 looks nice with sunshine and temperatures a few degrees below normal in Phoenix.
High temperatures will warm up to the mid 60's Sunday through Tuesday of next week. No rain, just a few passing clouds.